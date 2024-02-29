profile
Biomutant
name : Biomutant
platform : PC
editor : THQ Nordic
developer : Experiment 101
genre : action-RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Biomutant / Date de sortie


Date : 14 Mai 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAb66oA0YWM
    kraken posted the 02/29/2024 at 04:37 PM
    le portage a l'air degueulasse, la switch peut faire mieux
