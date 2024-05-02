profile
Forever Entertainment
[Multi] Night Slashers : Remake / Trailer (Multi)


Night Slashers est un jeu d'arcade classique qui a vu le jour en 1994 et se dresse toujours comme l'un des meilleurs titres du genre « beat’em up » à ce jour !


Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Slr6_wGlNxY
    nyght
    posted the 02/05/2024 at 01:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments
    nyght posted the 02/05/2024 at 03:07 PM
    j'y jouais a l'epoque e en version arcade c'etait vraiment sympa
    sharkinio posted the 02/05/2024 at 03:25 PM
    Je le connaissais pas celui-là. Merci bien je vais tester sur ma borne, je kiffe les beat them up et j'en cherche que je connais pas !
    kujotaro posted the 02/05/2024 at 04:14 PM
    Pas mal du tout. Merci.
