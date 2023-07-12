profile
all
[LEAK] Trailer GA et démo de Prince of Persia : The Lost Crown
Jeux Video


Bourde de la chaîne YT de PlayStation Brasil
(donc ça va être strike)

- Démo jouable le 11 janvier
    posted the 12/07/2023 at 03:09 PM by shanks
    comments (10)
    shanks posted the 12/07/2023 at 03:11 PM
    Bon bah ça a été strike
    Mais vous avez l'info pour la démo
    rebellion posted the 12/07/2023 at 03:11 PM
    Bon la vidéo est morte mais GA c'est quel jeu? shanks
    nikolastation posted the 12/07/2023 at 03:11 PM
    16:09 : article publié
    16:10 : vidéo non disponible
    shanks posted the 12/07/2023 at 03:13 PM
    rebellion
    (Trailer GA : Game Awards)
    rebellion posted the 12/07/2023 at 03:14 PM
    shanks Ah ok
    negan posted the 12/07/2023 at 03:15 PM
    Il attise ma curiosité ce POP
    giru posted the 12/07/2023 at 03:23 PM
    Ubisoft ils ont toujours tout qui leak tout le temps, c'est fou quand même.
    midomashakil posted the 12/07/2023 at 03:26 PM
    y"as pas un leak de silent hill 2 remake
    e3ologue posted the 12/07/2023 at 03:34 PM
    Arf raté, ça attendra demain.

    Sinon cool pour la démo, une bonne décision vu les préjugés que subit le jeu
    thelastone posted the 12/07/2023 at 04:02 PM
    Pop
