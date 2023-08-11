profile
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
name : Marvel's Spider-Man 2
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action-aventure
guiguif
guiguif
Spider-Man 2: Making of du doublage français
9 minutes dans les coulisses du doublage français de Spider-Man 2 avec Donald Reignoux (Peter Parker) et Grégory Lerigab (Miles Morales)



    posted the 11/08/2023 at 12:19 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    raioh posted the 11/08/2023 at 01:24 PM
    La voix de Venom en ricain
