Alan Wake 2
name : Alan Wake 2
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Epic Games
developer : Remedy
genre : survival horror
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
[Metacritic] Alan Wake 2


89% PS5
92% PC

VGC 100%
The Gamer 100%
Xbox Era 100%
Gamespot 100%
Carole Quintaine 95%
God is Geek 95%
PS Universe 95%
GamingTrend 90%
IGN 90%
Jeux Actu 90%
Guardian 85%
MetroGameCentral 65%
    posted the 10/26/2023 at 02:24 PM by guiguif
    comments (25)
    lightning posted the 10/26/2023 at 02:28 PM
    Bravo à Remedy

    Les retours sont assez dithyrambiques
    ravyxxs posted the 10/26/2023 at 02:33 PM
    89% PS5
    92% PC

    WHAT ELSE ??
    alucard13 posted the 10/26/2023 at 02:36 PM
    ah d'aprés les pro s en dessous de 90 c'est nul
    guiguif posted the 10/26/2023 at 02:38 PM
    alucard13 Bah ouais mais c'est un jeu multi là
    ducknsexe posted the 10/26/2023 at 02:42 PM
    Avec une version physique ( boîte ) il aurais pu gratter quelques point. 94% :
    thedoctor posted the 10/26/2023 at 02:44 PM
    MetroGameCentral 65%
    grundbeld posted the 10/26/2023 at 02:45 PM
    thedoctor Ils ont le droit de pas aimer.
    zekk posted the 10/26/2023 at 03:01 PM
    encore un très bon jeu cette année

    alucard13 la lourdeur....
    leonr4 posted the 10/26/2023 at 03:20 PM
    90 sur OC avec plus de tests au compteur que meta.
    cailloudanslagodasse posted the 10/26/2023 at 03:23 PM
    ducknsexe et avec un rachat du studio par Sony le 96 voir 98%
    yanssou posted the 10/26/2023 at 03:34 PM
    Esclu Epic à vie ? Ou sortie steam un jour ?
    osiris67 posted the 10/26/2023 at 03:42 PM
    Carole Cantine son test est inclu dans le meta sérieusement lol ?
    wadewilson posted the 10/26/2023 at 03:45 PM
    osiris67 Ca fait relativiser sur le %
    walterwhite posted the 10/26/2023 at 04:02 PM
    Quelle année de dingo
    suzukube posted the 10/26/2023 at 04:06 PM
    osiris67 je n'ai pas compris, c'est un problème ?
    osiris67 posted the 10/26/2023 at 04:07 PM
    suzukube Pas specialement mais bon c est pas specialement un journalisme de référence.
    suzukube posted the 10/26/2023 at 04:42 PM
    osiris67 j'avoue j'ai voulu la défendre et puis j'suis tombé sur la page du test T_T https://carolequintaine.com/alan-wake-2-fantastique-test-ps5/
    jaysennnin posted the 10/26/2023 at 05:36 PM
    Quantum Break dans le remedy verse ou pas ?
    madd posted the 10/26/2023 at 07:49 PM
    jaysennnin Non
    jaysennnin posted the 10/26/2023 at 08:36 PM
    madd dommage
    madd posted the 10/26/2023 at 09:22 PM
    jaysennnin C’est Microsoft qui a les droit, mais il y’a sûrement des références dans le jeu comme pour Max Payne. Mais de manière détournées.
    kira93 posted the 10/27/2023 at 01:08 AM
    Dommage j'avais adoré le premier mais le deux full dema ce sera sans moi
    tsubasa23 posted the 10/27/2023 at 07:18 AM
    le goty 2023 sans hésitation
    marchale posted the 10/27/2023 at 09:35 AM
    Je vais sûrement me laisser tenter quand même du coup .
    gasmok2 posted the 10/27/2023 at 02:10 PM
    Tant qu'une version en boite ne sort pas (Xbox ou PS5) je me passerai du jeu
