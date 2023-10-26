accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
3
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
greggy
,
torotoro59
,
liquidus
name :
Alan Wake 2
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Epic Games
developer :
Remedy
genre :
survival horror
other versions :
PC
Xbox Series X
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
182
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tourte
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
traveller
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
soulshunt
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
mugimando
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
opthomas
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebalt
,
seriously
,
gattsuborne
,
jozen15
,
supasaiyajin
,
sonilka
,
niveforever
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
misterpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
guyllan
,
biboy
,
biboys
,
ushiro
,
sujetdelta
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
arjunakhan
,
gunhedtv
,
aliance
,
icebergbrulant
,
plolely
,
receiversms
,
trichejeux
,
giusnake
,
kr16
,
phase1
,
gunstarred
,
kujotaro
,
odifododifsodiss
,
xp2100
,
kurosama
,
yanssou
,
colibrie
,
esets
,
onsentapedequijesuis
,
xylander
,
gauffreman
,
jasnah
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5987
visites since opening :
9639658
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
[Metacritic] Alan Wake 2
89% PS5
92% PC
VGC 100%
The Gamer 100%
Xbox Era 100%
Gamespot 100%
Carole Quintaine 95%
God is Geek 95%
PS Universe 95%
GamingTrend 90%
IGN 90%
Jeux Actu 90%
Guardian 85%
MetroGameCentral 65%
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
ouken
posted the 10/26/2023 at 02:24 PM by
guiguif
comments (
25
)
lightning
posted
the 10/26/2023 at 02:28 PM
Bravo à Remedy
Les retours sont assez dithyrambiques
ravyxxs
posted
the 10/26/2023 at 02:33 PM
89% PS5
92% PC
WHAT ELSE ??
alucard13
posted
the 10/26/2023 at 02:36 PM
ah d'aprés les pro s en dessous de 90 c'est nul
guiguif
posted
the 10/26/2023 at 02:38 PM
alucard13
Bah ouais mais c'est un jeu multi là
ducknsexe
posted
the 10/26/2023 at 02:42 PM
Avec une version physique ( boîte ) il aurais pu gratter quelques point. 94% :
thedoctor
posted
the 10/26/2023 at 02:44 PM
MetroGameCentral 65%
grundbeld
posted
the 10/26/2023 at 02:45 PM
thedoctor
Ils ont le droit de pas aimer.
zekk
posted
the 10/26/2023 at 03:01 PM
encore un très bon jeu cette année
alucard13
la lourdeur....
leonr4
posted
the 10/26/2023 at 03:20 PM
90 sur
OC
avec plus de tests au compteur que meta.
cailloudanslagodasse
posted
the 10/26/2023 at 03:23 PM
ducknsexe
et avec un rachat du studio par Sony le 96 voir 98%
yanssou
posted
the 10/26/2023 at 03:34 PM
Esclu Epic à vie ? Ou sortie steam un jour ?
osiris67
posted
the 10/26/2023 at 03:42 PM
Carole Cantine son test est inclu dans le meta sérieusement lol ?
wadewilson
posted
the 10/26/2023 at 03:45 PM
osiris67
Ca fait relativiser sur le %
walterwhite
posted
the 10/26/2023 at 04:02 PM
Quelle année de dingo
suzukube
posted
the 10/26/2023 at 04:06 PM
osiris67
je n'ai pas compris, c'est un problème ?
osiris67
posted
the 10/26/2023 at 04:07 PM
suzukube
Pas specialement mais bon c est pas specialement un journalisme de référence.
suzukube
posted
the 10/26/2023 at 04:42 PM
osiris67
j'avoue j'ai voulu la défendre et puis j'suis tombé sur la page du test T_T
https://carolequintaine.com/alan-wake-2-fantastique-test-ps5/
jaysennnin
posted
the 10/26/2023 at 05:36 PM
Quantum Break dans le remedy verse ou pas ?
madd
posted
the 10/26/2023 at 07:49 PM
jaysennnin
Non
jaysennnin
posted
the 10/26/2023 at 08:36 PM
madd
dommage
madd
posted
the 10/26/2023 at 09:22 PM
jaysennnin
C’est Microsoft qui a les droit, mais il y’a sûrement des références dans le jeu comme pour Max Payne. Mais de manière détournées.
kira93
posted
the 10/27/2023 at 01:08 AM
Dommage j'avais adoré le premier mais le deux full dema ce sera sans moi
tsubasa23
posted
the 10/27/2023 at 07:18 AM
le goty 2023 sans hésitation
marchale
posted
the 10/27/2023 at 09:35 AM
Je vais sûrement me laisser tenter quand même du coup .
gasmok2
posted
the 10/27/2023 at 02:10 PM
Tant qu'une version en boite ne sort pas (Xbox ou PS5) je me passerai du jeu
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Les retours sont assez dithyrambiques
92% PC
WHAT ELSE ??
alucard13 la lourdeur....