Capcom Showcase
Du monde pour suivre cette conf?
Peut être du lourd on sait jamais un petit dino crisis ou Pragmata (si il est pas là ce soir ca sent pas bon)
J'aimerais bien un DMC 6 ou Code Veronica aussi
https://www.youtube.com/live/3_Ix723dOfw?feature=share
    posted the 06/12/2023 at 09:47 PM by denton
    comments (66)
    dormir13hparjour posted the 06/12/2023 at 09:54 PM
    J'espère que l'on aura des informations sur "Kunitsu-Gami : Path of the Goddess"
    denton posted the 06/12/2023 at 09:55 PM
    dormir13hparjour a oui l'espèce de onimusha/ni-oh ça m'intéresse fortement aussi
    kizito5 posted the 06/12/2023 at 09:55 PM
    Prêt pour la conf. Un petit Onimusha ça ferait du bien.
    skuldleif posted the 06/12/2023 at 09:58 PM
    present tu nous met un petit lien pliz?
    kizito5 posted the 06/12/2023 at 09:59 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBgpDF-LhB0
    denton posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:00 PM
    skuldleif c'est fait
    marchand2sable posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:00 PM
    Je crois qu'il faut pas s'attendre a un truc de fou hélas
    skuldleif posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:00 PM
    thanks
    rbz posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:00 PM
    dragons dogma 2 et pragmata, le reste n'a que peu d'importance
    denton posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:01 PM
    marchand2sable on sait jamais si ya au moins une petite surprise ça sera très bien
    denton posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:02 PM
    C'est parti
    kizito5 posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:02 PM
    Lool, Kunitsu-Gami, les japonais qui ont pas vu la conf' Xbox et se demandent quel jeu c'est.
    marchand2sable posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:02 PM
    denton

    au moins pragmata quoi depuis le temps
    skuldleif posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:03 PM
    ah mais nan remettez pas les meme trailer
    denton posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:03 PM
    marchand2sable comme j'ai dis si il est pas là ce soir a mon avis c'est du Deep Down...
    kisukesan posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:04 PM
    C'est censé durer combien de temps ?
    skuldleif posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:05 PM
    kisukesan 30 min je crois
    denton posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:06 PM
    36 minutes selon leurs twitter
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:06 PM
    kisukesan skuldleif j'ai écrit sur mon article 36 Minutes
    https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article470598.html
    denton posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:07 PM
    nicolasgourry j'avais même pas vu ton article je trouvais ça bizarre que il n'y ai rien en home
    kisukesan posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:07 PM
    nicolasgourry denton skuldleif merci !
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:07 PM
    denton pas de soucis ^^
    skuldleif posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:08 PM
    nicolasgourry ah oui
    shambala93 posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:09 PM
    J’imagine qu’on aura un RE à la plage où je ne sais quoi.
    tripy73 posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:10 PM
    Yes Pramagta enfin, j'avais peur qu'il finisse comme Deep Down.
    rikimaru posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:10 PM
    Pragmata !
    denton posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:10 PM
    Pragmata !!!!
    rbz posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:11 PM
    report
    shambala93 posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:11 PM
    Pragmata a l’air bien original, c’est cool !
    skuldleif posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:11 PM
    ce troll
    rikimaru posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:12 PM
    Ce troll de Capcom .
    denton posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:12 PM
    Euh
    kizito5 posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:12 PM
    Lol, 2024 à mon avis pour Pragmata, mais au moins ça a l'air d'avoir avancé.
    denton posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:14 PM
    kizito5 2022 et 2023 barré pas de 2024 juste un point d'interrogation une grosse blague quand même la...
    newtechnix posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:14 PM
    Pragmata reporté pour 2023...mais c'est pas clair car cela pourrait même être reporté plus loin
    tripy73 posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:14 PM
    rbz : en même temps il n'a jamais eu de date il me semble. Fallait au moins qu'ils en parlent pour dire si le projet été mort ou pas, qu'ils prennent le temps nécessaire pour faire le jeu qu'ils ont en tête, c'est le principal.
    rikimaru posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:17 PM
    Localisation fr !!!
    fan2jeux posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:18 PM
    la apollo collection, excellent.
    Ils sont excellents
    rikimaru posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:19 PM
    Capcom régale .
    rbz posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:21 PM
    ils vont garder DD2 pour la fin
    newtechnix posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:22 PM
    world premiere pour Exoprimal comment ils abusent
    skuldleif posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:23 PM
    WTF
    newtechnix posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:24 PM
    Franchement pour l'instant heureusement qu'ils ont donné des biscuits avec Pragmata parce que c'est vraiment ennuyeux.
    rbz posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:24 PM
    un petit coté tokutatsu le exo primal.
    ça me saucerait presque tout ce kitsch
    denton posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:25 PM
    Pas pour moi celui là
    newtechnix posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:27 PM
    denton les emojis en commentaire sur le youtube de capcom montrent que tu n'es pas le seul
    denton posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:27 PM
    Non pas 3 h la dessus please
    shambala93 posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:28 PM
    Bordel toutes ces couleurs fluorescentes, par moment, les japonais sont vraiment des dingues du mauvais goût !
    newtechnix posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:29 PM
    désolé pour Capcom mais Exoprimal pourrait être un gros bide, cette purée indigeste
    rikimaru posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:29 PM
    Ils vont finir avec DD2...
    forte posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:29 PM
    Halala on s'en balance de vos dinosaures bordel, ils veulent le vendre leur jeu !!!!
    denton posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:30 PM
    Ils forcent a mort la c'est ouf
    rbz posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:31 PM
    DD2
    denton posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:31 PM
    Voilà sans surprise dd2 dernier jeu de la conf
    guiguif posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:31 PM
    lol ça recycle oklm
    newtechnix posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:32 PM
    forte clair que si ils enlevaient les dinosaures, le jeu aurait plus d'impact genre vrai jeu de mechde la mort
    shambala93 posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:34 PM
    DD2 a l’air vraiment chouette, dommage que techniquement il soit un peu déjà ringard .
    rbz posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:36 PM
    ils ont rien montré de nouveau sur DD2 , j'ai le seum XD
    shambala93 posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:37 PM
    rbz
    Ils ont même recyclé le trailer !
    denton posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:37 PM
    Bon pas ouf tout ça mais on aura eu des news de pragmata c'est déjà pas mal
    marchand2sable posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:37 PM
    De la merde ce Show comme l'année dernière, de la récap et des pub.

    Pragmata est encore en vie c'est déjà ça...
    newtechnix posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:38 PM
    conf décevante
    rbz posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:41 PM
    bon y'a de la gestion de physique dans DD2 quand même, ça risque detre assez fou
    ravyxxs posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:42 PM
    Aucun trailer de DLC pour leur dernier gros jeu à savoir SF6, aucun DLC pour RE4 mais encore une vidéo vu et revu du mode VR, encore le même trailer de DG2...niveau conf c'est un gros raté. Passer plus de temps sur Megaman Mobile, Phoenix Wright et Exo je sais plus quoi, ça prouve à quel point du m'enfoutisme ultime.
    yanssou posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:47 PM
    Bon le Dragon Dogma II me botte vraiment bien. J'ai hâte d'en voir plus.
    kazey77 posted the 06/12/2023 at 10:47 PM
    j'ai loupé la conf capcom, ya eu quoi ?
    Quelqu'un peut me faire un résumé ?
