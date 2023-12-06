accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Actualité Playstation
profile
82
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
balf
,
darkvador
,
tvirus
,
kensama
,
strifedcloud
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
mickurt
,
liquidus
,
chris92
,
000
,
bibi300
,
milo42
,
bob250
,
minx
,
gotenks1
,
bboxy
,
japanmaster
,
justx
,
kira93
,
dentonfr
,
segapowa
,
voxen
,
cloudragnarok
,
greil93
,
rickles
,
artemis
,
sokarius
,
waurius59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
payne
,
metasonic
,
eldrick
,
marshallaw
,
sboubi
,
jwolf
,
fullbuster
,
eldren
,
kenrock
,
glados
,
neokiller
,
dx93
,
binou87
,
fleauriant
,
sephiroth07
,
m4nhunt
,
docteurdeggman
,
ootaniisensei
,
square
,
achille
,
krjc
,
minbox
,
kayama
,
drakeramore
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
amassous
,
goldmen33
,
soulshunt
,
snakeorliquid
,
asus
,
e3payne
,
giusnake
,
kyogamer
,
drake99
,
uta
,
cuthbert
,
battossai
,
jf17
,
svr
,
ninjah
,
momotaros
,
blackbox
,
t800
,
sauronsg
,
opthomas
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
sora78
,
biboys
,
torotoro59
,
tolgafury
denton
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1014
visites since opening :
1096301
denton
> blog
Capcom Showcase
Du monde pour suivre cette conf?
Peut être du lourd on sait jamais un petit dino crisis ou Pragmata (si il est pas là ce soir ca sent pas bon)
J'aimerais bien un DMC 6 ou Code Veronica aussi
https://www.youtube.com/live/3_Ix723dOfw?feature=share
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/12/2023 at 09:47 PM by
denton
comments (
66
)
dormir13hparjour
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 09:54 PM
J'espère que l'on aura des informations sur "Kunitsu-Gami : Path of the Goddess"
denton
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 09:55 PM
dormir13hparjour
a oui l'espèce de onimusha/ni-oh ça m'intéresse fortement aussi
kizito5
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 09:55 PM
Prêt pour la conf. Un petit Onimusha ça ferait du bien.
skuldleif
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 09:58 PM
present tu nous met un petit lien pliz?
kizito5
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 09:59 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBgpDF-LhB0
denton
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:00 PM
skuldleif
c'est fait
marchand2sable
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:00 PM
Je crois qu'il faut pas s'attendre a un truc de fou hélas
skuldleif
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:00 PM
thanks
rbz
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:00 PM
dragons dogma 2 et pragmata, le reste n'a que peu d'importance
denton
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:01 PM
marchand2sable
on sait jamais si ya au moins une petite surprise ça sera très bien
denton
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:02 PM
C'est parti
kizito5
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:02 PM
Lool, Kunitsu-Gami, les japonais qui ont pas vu la conf' Xbox et se demandent quel jeu c'est.
marchand2sable
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:02 PM
denton
au moins pragmata quoi depuis le temps
skuldleif
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:03 PM
ah mais nan remettez pas les meme trailer
denton
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:03 PM
marchand2sable
comme j'ai dis si il est pas là ce soir a mon avis c'est du Deep Down...
kisukesan
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:04 PM
C'est censé durer combien de temps ?
skuldleif
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:05 PM
kisukesan
30 min je crois
denton
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:06 PM
36 minutes selon leurs twitter
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:06 PM
kisukesan
skuldleif
j'ai écrit sur mon article 36 Minutes
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article470598.html
denton
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:07 PM
nicolasgourry
j'avais même pas vu ton article je trouvais ça bizarre que il n'y ai rien en home
kisukesan
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:07 PM
nicolasgourry
denton
skuldleif
merci !
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:07 PM
denton
pas de soucis ^^
skuldleif
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:08 PM
nicolasgourry
ah oui
shambala93
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:09 PM
J’imagine qu’on aura un RE à la plage où je ne sais quoi.
tripy73
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:10 PM
Yes Pramagta enfin, j'avais peur qu'il finisse comme Deep Down.
rikimaru
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:10 PM
Pragmata !
denton
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:10 PM
Pragmata !!!!
rbz
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:11 PM
report
shambala93
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:11 PM
Pragmata a l’air bien original, c’est cool !
skuldleif
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:11 PM
ce troll
rikimaru
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:12 PM
Ce troll de Capcom
.
denton
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:12 PM
Euh
kizito5
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:12 PM
Lol, 2024 à mon avis pour Pragmata, mais au moins ça a l'air d'avoir avancé.
denton
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:14 PM
kizito5
2022 et 2023 barré pas de 2024 juste un point d'interrogation une grosse blague quand même la...
newtechnix
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:14 PM
Pragmata reporté pour 2023...mais c'est pas clair car cela pourrait même être reporté plus loin
tripy73
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:14 PM
rbz
: en même temps il n'a jamais eu de date il me semble. Fallait au moins qu'ils en parlent pour dire si le projet été mort ou pas, qu'ils prennent le temps nécessaire pour faire le jeu qu'ils ont en tête, c'est le principal.
rikimaru
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:17 PM
Localisation fr !!!
fan2jeux
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:18 PM
la apollo collection, excellent.
Ils sont excellents
rikimaru
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:19 PM
Capcom régale
.
rbz
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:21 PM
ils vont garder DD2 pour la fin
newtechnix
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:22 PM
world premiere pour Exoprimal comment ils abusent
skuldleif
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:23 PM
WTF
newtechnix
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:24 PM
Franchement pour l'instant heureusement qu'ils ont donné des biscuits avec Pragmata parce que c'est vraiment ennuyeux.
rbz
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:24 PM
un petit coté tokutatsu le exo primal.
ça me saucerait presque tout ce kitsch
denton
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:25 PM
Pas pour moi celui là
newtechnix
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:27 PM
denton
les emojis en commentaire sur le youtube de capcom montrent que tu n'es pas le seul
denton
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:27 PM
Non pas 3 h la dessus please
shambala93
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:28 PM
Bordel toutes ces couleurs fluorescentes, par moment, les japonais sont vraiment des dingues du mauvais goût !
newtechnix
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:29 PM
désolé pour Capcom mais Exoprimal pourrait être un gros bide, cette purée indigeste
rikimaru
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:29 PM
Ils vont finir avec DD2...
forte
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:29 PM
Halala on s'en balance de vos dinosaures bordel, ils veulent le vendre leur jeu !!!!
denton
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:30 PM
Ils forcent a mort la c'est ouf
rbz
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:31 PM
DD2
denton
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:31 PM
Voilà sans surprise dd2 dernier jeu de la conf
guiguif
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:31 PM
lol ça recycle oklm
newtechnix
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:32 PM
forte
clair que si ils enlevaient les dinosaures, le jeu aurait plus d'impact genre vrai jeu de mechde la mort
shambala93
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:34 PM
DD2 a l’air vraiment chouette, dommage que techniquement il soit un peu déjà ringard .
rbz
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:36 PM
ils ont rien montré de nouveau sur DD2 , j'ai le seum XD
shambala93
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:37 PM
rbz
Ils ont même recyclé le trailer !
denton
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:37 PM
Bon pas ouf tout ça mais on aura eu des news de pragmata c'est déjà pas mal
marchand2sable
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:37 PM
De la merde ce Show comme l'année dernière, de la récap et des pub.
Pragmata est encore en vie c'est déjà ça...
newtechnix
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:38 PM
conf décevante
rbz
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:41 PM
bon y'a de la gestion de physique dans DD2 quand même, ça risque detre assez fou
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:42 PM
Aucun trailer de DLC pour leur dernier gros jeu à savoir SF6, aucun DLC pour RE4 mais encore une vidéo vu et revu du mode VR, encore le même trailer de DG2...niveau conf c'est un gros raté. Passer plus de temps sur Megaman Mobile, Phoenix Wright et Exo je sais plus quoi, ça prouve à quel point du m'enfoutisme ultime.
yanssou
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:47 PM
Bon le Dragon Dogma II me botte vraiment bien. J'ai hâte d'en voir plus.
kazey77
posted
the 06/12/2023 at 10:47 PM
j'ai loupé la conf capcom, ya eu quoi ?
Quelqu'un peut me faire un résumé ?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
au moins pragmata quoi depuis le temps
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article470598.html
Ils sont excellents
ça me saucerait presque tout ce kitsch
Ils ont même recyclé le trailer !
Pragmata est encore en vie c'est déjà ça...
Quelqu'un peut me faire un résumé ?