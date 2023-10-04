profile
all
Resident Evil : Death Island (nouveau film CGI) : affiche et date de sortie
Jeux Video




Le All-Stars donc.
Néanmoins balek/100, c'était juste pour partager l'info.

Notons que c'est la première fois que Jill et Leon sont réunis.
    tsubasa23 posted the 04/10/2023 at 11:01 AM
    ils ont mis toute la sauce
    shinz0 posted the 04/10/2023 at 11:06 AM
    Une réunion de famille qu'on aimerait voir dans les jeux

    Ethan n'était pas invité
    guiguif posted the 04/10/2023 at 11:09 AM
    Donc ils ont gardé le model de la Jill version RE3 Remake mais pas le Leon ni la Claire version RE2/4 Remake
    lalisa posted the 04/10/2023 at 11:10 AM
    Il manque Héléna Harper de RE 6. Je suis pas content.
    icebergbrulant posted the 04/10/2023 at 11:29 AM
    Cool, il y a Rebecca
    marcelpatulacci posted the 04/10/2023 at 11:38 AM
    J'aime

    shinz0 ben un peu normal non ?^^
    cliana posted the 04/10/2023 at 11:40 AM
    "Les zombies sont de retour, et ils vont faire mal. Suivez le périples des All-Stars enfin réunie pour ce qui sera leur dernier combat sur l'île de la désolation où agissait fut un temps, Umbrella !"
    yukilin posted the 04/10/2023 at 11:57 AM
    Ça sera toujours mieux que les films live sortis jusqu'à présent
    idd posted the 04/10/2023 at 12:27 PM
    Wesker derrière la caméra ?
