Mario et Les Lapins Crétins : Sparks of Hope
name : Mario et Les Lapins Crétins : Sparks of Hope
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : Tactique
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope / Demo dispo


LCDG 4,5/5 JVC 17/20 ActuGaming 8,5/10 JeuxActu 17/20 PresseCitron 8,5/10
Gameblog 8/10 Millenium 80% Gamekult 8/10
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjpbDzGz67U
    posted the 03/02/2023 at 01:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    kambei312 posted the 03/02/2023 at 01:37 PM
    Parfait ! Comme ça les gens verront a quel point il est moins bien que le premier…
    pimoody posted the 03/02/2023 at 02:00 PM
    kambei312 Tu trouves vraiment ? Je trouve que il ya pleins de points amélioré.
    arrrghl posted the 03/02/2023 at 02:17 PM
    kambei312 pour avoir fait les deux j'ai tout autant aimé le second !
    L'aventure était même plus depaysante que le premier.
    Par contre y a pas l'effet surprise de la nouveauté , du premier.
    Graphiquement y a une approche différente entre les deux épisodes... Je trouve le premier plus beau techniquement, mais la direction artistique du 2 fait plus cartoon
    bliss02 posted the 03/02/2023 at 02:24 PM
    Un très bon jeux
