profile
amassous
165
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1392
visites since opening : 3692595
amassous > blog
La Switch s'apprête a devenir la console la plus vendus de l’histoire au Japon
Il reste desormais moins de 4 millions pour vaincre le record de la légendaire GameBoy et la DS.

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/07/2023 at 12:05 PM by amassous
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo