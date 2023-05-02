profile
Wo Long : Fallen Dynasty
2
Likers
name : Wo Long : Fallen Dynasty
platform : PC
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Team Ninja
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - Xbox Series X
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4633
visites since opening : 6882503
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[Multi] Wo Long : Fallen Dynasty / Date démo




Date de la démo : 24 Février 2023
Date de sortie : 3 Mars 2023
PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne
-Directement dans le Gamepass à sa sortie-

Les données sauvegardé de la démo peuvent être transférées vers le jeu complet lors de son lancement.

Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usNvT6MhNAo
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    denton, ouken
    posted the 02/05/2023 at 09:45 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    denton posted the 02/05/2023 at 09:53 AM
    Cool ça vivement
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 02/05/2023 at 09:57 AM
    Ahh bonne nouvelle ! Je voulais tester très curieux !!! Et content qu'il sorte sur PS4
    azerty posted the 02/05/2023 at 10:27 AM
    La DA est à vomir. A tester gratos sur le gamepass sinon jamais j'achète ça. Quand on voit Ronin ça me fait halluciner la différence.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo