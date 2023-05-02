accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
kurosama
,
mickurt
profile
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Multi] Wo Long : Fallen Dynasty / Date démo
Date de la démo : 24 Février 2023
Date de sortie : 3 Mars 2023
PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne
-Directement dans le Gamepass à sa sortie-
Les données sauvegardé de la démo peuvent être transférées vers le jeu complet lors de son lancement.
Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usNvT6MhNAo
denton
,
ouken
posted the 02/05/2023 at 09:45 AM by
nicolasgourry
denton
posted
the 02/05/2023 at 09:53 AM
Cool ça vivement
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 02/05/2023 at 09:57 AM
Ahh bonne nouvelle ! Je voulais tester
très curieux !!! Et content qu'il sorte sur PS4
azerty
posted
the 02/05/2023 at 10:27 AM
La DA est à vomir. A tester gratos sur le gamepass sinon jamais j'achète ça. Quand on voit Ronin ça me fait halluciner la différence.
