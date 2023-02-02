profile
description : Société japonaise fondée en 1953, Taito a développé ou édité un nombre important de jeux, parmi lequels les séries célèbres Bubble Bobble, Chase HQ, ou Densha De Go!
[Switch] Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! / Date de sortie


Éditeur : ININ Games / Développeur : TAITO

Date de sortie : 23 Mai 2023

C'est une exclusivité Switch.
Il y aura aussi une sortie physique

Demain à 11H nous aurons une vidéo de gameplay

A savoir : pour la toute première fois dans l'histoire de la franchise :
-Un mode story jouable jusqu'à 4 joueurs
-Un mode battle coopératif 2 contre 2 !

Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAxpVsnXvC4
