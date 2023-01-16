profile
Thunderful Publishing
Bientôt des infos pour SteamWorld Headhunter ?
Nous avions eu un Teaser en Novembre 2021


18 Janvier 2023 ?
Twitter

Le jeu sera un jeu coopératif, un FPS en 3D, il suit directement les événements de SteamWorld Dig 2.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NU7EBPbcMWM
    posted the 01/16/2023 at 06:20 PM by nicolasgourry
