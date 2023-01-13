profile
Taito
name : Taito
description : Société japonaise fondée en 1953, Taito a développé ou édité un nombre important de jeux, parmi lequels les séries célèbres Bubble Bobble, Chase HQ, ou Densha De Go!
official website : http://www.taito.co.jp
[Switch] Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! / Nouveau Mode

(Le gameplay du mode : Puzzle Bobble Vs Space Invaders sera dévoilé à 11H)

Images du mode : Puzzle Bobble Vs Space Invaders

Le jeu est prévu pour le Printemps 2023.
C'est une exclusivité Switch.

A savoir : pour la toute première fois dans l'histoire de la franchise :
-Un mode story jouable jusqu'à 4 joueurs
-Un mode battle coopératif 2 contre 2 !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZNs2uRD-aA
    posted the 01/13/2023 at 09:00 AM by nicolasgourry
