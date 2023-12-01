profile
Dead Space Remake
4
name : Dead Space Remake
platform : PC
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : N.C
genre : survival horror
other versions : Xbox Series X
[PC/PS5/XSX] Dead Space Remake / Lancement


Date de sortie : 27 Janvier 2023

Je pense à tout les chanceux qui vont le découvrir pour la première fois (surtout sous cette forme)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctQl9wa3ydE
    posted the 01/12/2023 at 08:25 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    midomashakil posted the 01/12/2023 at 08:52 AM
    oh mon dieu !!!!!j'aime ce jeux et j'ésper que le prochaine opus sera le 4 pas un nouveau remake
    kakazu posted the 01/12/2023 at 09:45 AM
    midomashakil A mon avis il tate le terrain. SI le jeu se vend bien on peut éspérer un 4
    sosky posted the 01/12/2023 at 10:03 AM
    J'ai craqué, day one pour moi !
    billylecharcutiertraiteur posted the 01/12/2023 at 12:17 PM
    Je vais faire les premier le temps qu’il soit dans le EA Play dans un an
