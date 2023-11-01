profile
Disgaea 7
name : Disgaea 7
platform : PC
editor : NIS America
developer : Nippon Ichi Software
genre : tactical-RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
[PS5/PS4/Switch] Disgaea 7 / Date demo (Jap)




Date démo Japon : 12 Janvier 2023


Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqboPfcIO6M
    posted the 01/11/2023 at 10:25 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 01/11/2023 at 10:49 AM
    7 ! Ils en ont fait 7 ces c*ns !?
