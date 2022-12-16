profile
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Film] Le nouveau Donnie Yen / SAKRA


Réalisé et joué par Donnie Yen.
(Acteur : la licence Ip Man / Il était une fois en Chine 2 / Hero / John Wick : Chapitre 4)
Date de sortie : 16 Janvier 2023 à Singapour
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ecpoT3OE3y8
    skuldleif, koji
    posted the 12/16/2022 at 06:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    koji posted the 12/16/2022 at 06:48 PM
    Pas mauvais dans les films US mais il brille bcp plus dans ce genre de film.
