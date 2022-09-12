profile
Forspoken
4
Likers
name : Forspoken
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action
other versions : PC -
Forspoken: Nouveau Trailer
11 minutes d'un des grands jeux de 2023, la demo est bien cool

    posted the 12/09/2022 at 06:32 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    alucardk posted the 12/09/2022 at 06:34 PM
    joli c'est indéniable mais je ne sais pas pourquoi, il lui manque un petit quelque chose qui fait que ça va flopper méchant.
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/09/2022 at 06:40 PM
    Je pense que le manque de "corps à corps" avec une arme, ça enlève un coté "palpable" au combat au bout d'un moment, que tu puisses utiliser des pouvoirs de temps en temps de "loin" magique oui, mais à un moment, je me demande si ça pourrait pas lasser.
    serve posted the 12/09/2022 at 06:48 PM
    nicolasgourry

    Tu as du corps a corps avec une épée de feu et même des poings de feu.
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/09/2022 at 06:49 PM
    serve ah ok autant pour moi.
