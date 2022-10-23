profile
Like a Dragon : Ishin
2
Likers
name : Like a Dragon : Ishin
platform : PC
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5
nicolasgourry > blog
Like a Dragon Ishin / Original Vs Remake

(2014-2023)

Le jeu des 7 différences.
Indice : Implant capillaire ^^
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DymxLPw-vOo
    posted the 10/23/2022 at 10:25 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    burningcrimson posted the 10/23/2022 at 10:57 AM
    Il sera traduit en français chez nous ?
    marcelpatulacci posted the 10/23/2022 at 10:59 AM
    A fortiori la, ça se mesure.
    cladstrife59 posted the 10/23/2022 at 11:19 AM
    burningcrimson oui Sega a annoncé traduire les Yakuza et la saga Judgment
    jf17 posted the 10/23/2022 at 11:36 AM
    C'est moi ou par moment le l'original est mieux ?
    Par contre ils ont eue le budget pour les cheveux
    kevisiano posted the 10/23/2022 at 12:10 PM
    Hâte
