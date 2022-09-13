accueil
profile
Techniquement, Metroid Prime était présent durant le Nintendo Direct
Jeux Video
Le logo en haut à gauche
On l'a tous capté
C'est du troll, ils l'ont fait exprès ou quoi ?
Teasing je dis
posted the 09/13/2022 at 05:46 PM by
shanks
comments (
12
)
onimusha
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 05:47 PM
Ah j'´tais pas le seul à voir le troll!!!
wilhelm
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 05:51 PM
Teasing pour le Partner-mini-logo.
wickette
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 05:51 PM
lol je pense aussi ils teasent mais le prochain direct c'est genre Février en général...
Bon il y a le game award show mais j'y compte pas trop dessus
xenofamicom
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 05:52 PM
Je pensais que c'était une blague carambar comme un certain guignol, mais non (j'ai été voir la vidéo sur le site officiel).
Mais quel lien entre les 2??
nindo64
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 05:56 PM
Ca m'a trigger aussi
masharu
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 05:58 PM
Sur le ND japonais, c'était un icône de Bowser
.
killia
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 06:00 PM
Je chiale
je savais que c’était ça que tu allais mettre
shigerumawa
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 06:06 PM
une console virtuelle NGC ?
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 06:12 PM
C'est juste l'avatar du P1^^
coldy
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 06:23 PM
Bien sûr c’est fait exprès, avec l’entrée en mode annonce de la musique james bond, comme par hasard après le logo change. Troll made in Nintendo
ducknsexe
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 06:41 PM
sora78
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 06:52 PM
Metroid Déprime
