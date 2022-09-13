profile
shanks
159
Likes
Likers
shanks
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1272
visites since opening : 3273309
shanks > blog
all
Techniquement, Metroid Prime était présent durant le Nintendo Direct
Jeux Video


Le logo en haut à gauche
On l'a tous capté
C'est du troll, ils l'ont fait exprès ou quoi ?

Teasing je dis
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/13/2022 at 05:46 PM by shanks
    comments (12)
    onimusha posted the 09/13/2022 at 05:47 PM
    Ah j'´tais pas le seul à voir le troll!!!
    wilhelm posted the 09/13/2022 at 05:51 PM
    Teasing pour le Partner-mini-logo.
    wickette posted the 09/13/2022 at 05:51 PM
    lol je pense aussi ils teasent mais le prochain direct c'est genre Février en général...

    Bon il y a le game award show mais j'y compte pas trop dessus
    xenofamicom posted the 09/13/2022 at 05:52 PM
    Je pensais que c'était une blague carambar comme un certain guignol, mais non (j'ai été voir la vidéo sur le site officiel).

    Mais quel lien entre les 2??
    nindo64 posted the 09/13/2022 at 05:56 PM
    Ca m'a trigger aussi
    masharu posted the 09/13/2022 at 05:58 PM
    Sur le ND japonais, c'était un icône de Bowser .
    killia posted the 09/13/2022 at 06:00 PM
    Je chiale je savais que c’était ça que tu allais mettre
    shigerumawa posted the 09/13/2022 at 06:06 PM
    une console virtuelle NGC ?
    marcelpatulacci posted the 09/13/2022 at 06:12 PM
    C'est juste l'avatar du P1^^
    coldy posted the 09/13/2022 at 06:23 PM
    Bien sûr c’est fait exprès, avec l’entrée en mode annonce de la musique james bond, comme par hasard après le logo change. Troll made in Nintendo
    ducknsexe posted the 09/13/2022 at 06:41 PM
    sora78 posted the 09/13/2022 at 06:52 PM
    Metroid Déprime
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo