Gohan, reveille toi et montre lui quel est ton véritable pouvoir.
amassous
164
Likes
Likers
amassous
articles : 1353
visites since opening : 3582450
amassous > blog
Nouveau trailer pour le retour de BLEACH !



Mais LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
    6
    yanissou, leblogdeshacka, vincecastel, ouken, jf17, axlenz
    posted the 09/11/2022 at 10:44 AM by amassous
    yanissou posted the 09/11/2022 at 10:48 AM
    La dinguerie !!!
    jf17 posted the 09/11/2022 at 10:54 AM
    Je viens de tomber dessus et ça défonce
    bigb0ss posted the 09/11/2022 at 11:02 AM
    Le retour des ...
    jf17 posted the 09/11/2022 at 11:06 AM
    Je viens de voir que l'arc sera en 4 partie
