name : Aragami 2
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Lince Works
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
Aragami 2 bientôt aussi sur Switch ?


D'après des détaillants, le jeu arrivera sur Switch.
Sur un des liens, il y a même une date : 25 Novembre 2022
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Merge-Games-Aragami-2-Switch/dp/B0BCX1Q8TF?&linkCode=ll1&tag=ninteneveryt-21&linkId=2a0c87c7622b701aed4742f81f19bab6&language=en_GB&ref_=as_li_ss_tl
https://signatureeditiongames.com/products/aragami-2-standard-edition-switch?variant=42135513432293
https://www.gamefly.com/game/aragami-2/5037330


PS : Une des possibles annonce (avec It take two) d'un prochain Nintendo Direct ?
    posted the 09/10/2022 at 03:55 PM by nicolasgourry
