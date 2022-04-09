profile
Elden Ring
2
2 Likers
name : Elden Ring
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : Coop & PVP
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
guiguif
179
Likes
Likers
guiguif
Elden Ring adapté en manga
ELDEN RING : The Road to the Golden Tree a commencé sa serialisation aujourd'hui.
Bon par contre ça sera un manga humoristique.








https://twitter.com/dengekionline/status/1566244695298437120
    posted the 09/04/2022 at 10:40 AM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    yukilin posted the 09/04/2022 at 10:46 AM
    Autant l'idée de l'adapter en manga est bonne autant humoristique pas du tout. Pourquoi ??
    yanissou posted the 09/04/2022 at 10:56 AM
    humoristique ? c'est quoi l'intérêt ?
    fuji posted the 09/04/2022 at 10:58 AM
    Bizarre... Le dessin est top pourtant
