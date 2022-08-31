profile
[Evenement] NIS America Showcase 2022


Mercredi 7 Septembre 2022 à 17H
-Quatre nouvelles annonces
Puis un post-show avec un aperçu approfondi des jeux à venir qui seront bientôt lancés.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MuokBsXyLSI
    hyoga57 posted the 08/31/2022 at 01:45 PM
    Ils vont annoncer que Kuro no Kiseki I & II sortiront respectivement entre fin 2024 et 2025.
