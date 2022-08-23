profile
Sonic Frontiers
name : Sonic Frontiers
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sega
developer : Sonic Team
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 Nintendo Switch -
Sonic Frontiers: Story Trailer
Nouveau trailer pour Sonic Frontiers qui nous montre de nouveaux niveaux, mais aussi l'ile desertique.

    opthomas
    posted the 08/23/2022 at 06:42 PM by guiguif
    comments (8)
    shambala93 posted the 08/23/2022 at 06:45 PM
    C’est pas si mal, j’attends de voir manette en main !
    kikoo31 posted the 08/23/2022 at 06:54 PM
    Retournement de veste le jour J ou pas ?
    guiguif posted the 08/23/2022 at 06:54 PM
    kikoo31 pardon mais trop de hype
    lamap posted the 08/23/2022 at 06:56 PM
    Ça fait vraiment très "pour les gosses".
    cliana posted the 08/23/2022 at 06:56 PM
    Je préfère le 1er Sonic sur PS3
    guiguif posted the 08/23/2022 at 07:01 PM
    lamap C'est vrai que Sonic c'est -18 en temps normal
    fretide posted the 08/23/2022 at 07:07 PM
    BOooooOOOOFFfff
    opthomas posted the 08/23/2022 at 07:27 PM
    Je répète je lui laisse une chance.
