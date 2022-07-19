profile
Mario Strikers : Battle League
4
Likers
name : Mario Strikers : Battle League
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Next Level Games
genre : sport
multiplayer : oui
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
126
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4385
visites since opening : 6318522
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Mario Striker : B.L / Vague 1




-Nouveaux personnages : Daisy et Maskass
-Nouvel équipement : Chevalier
-Nouveau terrain : Ruines du Désert

La première mise à jour "gratuite" arrive le vendredi 22 Juillet
-2 autres mise à jour sont prévus pour 2022-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=whpREjL1B6c
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/19/2022 at 01:04 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    cocolasticot posted the 07/19/2022 at 01:11 PM
    *22 juillet


    Ca va faire du bien mais Nintendo, SVP, le 4v4 online...
    giru posted the 07/19/2022 at 01:17 PM
    Cool. Par contre dommage que ça soit si espacé... 1 mois et 1/2 pour la première Maj, du coup la deuxième en septembre et dernière en fin d'année? Ca fait long pour un jeu qui manque cruellement de contenu.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo