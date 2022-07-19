accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
4
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
greggy
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
calicot
,
escobar
name :
Mario Strikers : Battle League
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Next Level Games
genre :
sport
multiplayer :
oui
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
126
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimando
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
axlenz
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
,
dedad
,
kisukesan
,
51love
,
yanissou
,
coldy
,
powerplex
,
colibrie
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4385
visites since opening :
6318522
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Switch] Mario Striker : B.L / Vague 1
-Nouveaux personnages : Daisy et Maskass
-Nouvel équipement : Chevalier
-Nouveau terrain : Ruines du Désert
La première mise à jour "gratuite" arrive le vendredi 22 Juillet
-2 autres mise à jour sont prévus pour 2022-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=whpREjL1B6c
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/19/2022 at 01:04 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
2
)
cocolasticot
posted
the 07/19/2022 at 01:11 PM
*22 juillet
Ca va faire du bien mais Nintendo, SVP, le 4v4 online...
giru
posted
the 07/19/2022 at 01:17 PM
Cool. Par contre dommage que ça soit si espacé... 1 mois et 1/2 pour la première Maj, du coup la deuxième en septembre et dernière en fin d'année?
Ca fait long pour un jeu qui manque cruellement de contenu.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Ca va faire du bien mais Nintendo, SVP, le 4v4 online...