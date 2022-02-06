profile
Bastard!!: Un nouveau visuel pour l'anime
Un nouveau visuel vient d'etre devoilé pour l'adaptation animé de Bastard!!

La premiere partie de la serie, soit 13 episodes, sera dispo sur Netflix le 30 Juin.

https://adala-news.fr/2022/06/lanime-bastard-heavy-metal-dark-fantasy-en-visual-art/
    kraken, archesstat, cladstrife59
    posted the 06/02/2022 at 06:38 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    ozymandias posted the 06/02/2022 at 06:47 PM
    Trop lisse.
    cladstrife59 posted the 06/02/2022 at 06:57 PM
    ozymandias je préfère ça a la 3D dégueulasse lol
    guiguif posted the 06/02/2022 at 07:09 PM
    cladstrife59 j'avoue si la derniere serie Berserk avait pu ressembler a ça...
    ozymandias posted the 06/02/2022 at 07:34 PM
    guiguif Pour Bersek ce n’est pas que le visuel, il y’a avait le rythme aussi.
