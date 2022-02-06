accueil
Bastard!!: Un nouveau visuel pour l'anime
Un nouveau visuel vient d'etre devoilé pour l'adaptation animé de Bastard!!
La premiere partie de la serie, soit 13 episodes, sera dispo sur Netflix le 30 Juin.
https://adala-news.fr/2022/06/lanime-bastard-heavy-metal-dark-fantasy-en-visual-art/
posted the 06/02/2022 at 06:38 PM by guiguif
guiguif
ozymandias
posted
the 06/02/2022 at 06:47 PM
Trop lisse.
cladstrife59
posted
the 06/02/2022 at 06:57 PM
ozymandias
je préfère ça a la 3D dégueulasse lol
guiguif
posted
the 06/02/2022 at 07:09 PM
cladstrife59
j'avoue si la derniere serie Berserk avait pu ressembler a ça...
ozymandias
posted
the 06/02/2022 at 07:34 PM
guiguif
Pour Bersek ce n’est pas que le visuel, il y’a avait le rythme aussi.
