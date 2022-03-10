profile
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure : All Star Battle R
1
Likers
name : Jojo's Bizarre Adventure : All Star Battle R
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : CyberConnect2
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
125
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4315
visites since opening : 6169644
nicolasgourry > blog
[Multi] JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure : All Star Battle R / Date


Éditeur : Bandai Namco
Développeur : CyberConnect2
Prévu sur PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch
Date de sortie : 2 Septembre 2022
Langues : Anglais / Français / Allemand / Espagnol / Italien / Japonais.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : All Star Battle est à la base une exclusivité PS3.

PS : Les joueurs PS4/PS5 auront accès à une démo.
Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FuJOp9Z7tG8
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    victornewman
    posted the 05/26/2022 at 02:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo