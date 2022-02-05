Et Square Montreal.



- https://embracer.com/release/embracer-group-enters-into-an-agreement-to-acquire-eidos-crystal-dynamics-and-square-enix-montreal-amongst-other-assets/



- Embracer acquiert : Tomb Raider / Legacy of Kain / Deus Ex / Thief et d'autres licences.



Le montant totale de l'acquisition : 300 millions de dollars.



Square qui a vendu sa branche Occidentale pour investir dans les NFT



- Square Enix says the transaction (which was only $300 million) "enables the launch of new businesses by

moving forward with investments in fields including blockchain, AI, and the cloud."



+ SE a toujours Just Cause, Outriders, Life is Strange



- https://twitter.com/Warioo64/status/1521017861803704321