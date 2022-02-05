Et Square Montreal.
- https://embracer.com/release/embracer-group-enters-into-an-agreement-to-acquire-eidos-crystal-dynamics-and-square-enix-montreal-amongst-other-assets/
- Embracer acquiert : Tomb Raider / Legacy of Kain / Deus Ex / Thief et d'autres licences.
Le montant totale de l'acquisition : 300 millions de dollars.
Square qui a vendu sa branche Occidentale pour investir dans les NFT
- Square Enix says the transaction (which was only $300 million) "enables the launch of new businesses by
moving forward with investments in fields including blockchain, AI, and the cloud."
+ SE a toujours Just Cause, Outriders, Life is Strange
- https://twitter.com/Warioo64/status/1521017861803704321
tags :
posted the 05/02/2022 at 06:29 AM by geralt
MAJ : 300 millions pour Tomb Raider, et Microsoft n'avait pas son nez la dedans ? WTF.
Ça commence à sentir le rachat de square, cette histoire
En espérant revoir Legacy of kain à un super haut niveau (ça risque d'être difficile).
Prochainement Sony X Square ?
- Square Enix says the transaction (which was only $300 million) "enables the launch of new businesses by
moving forward with investments in fields including blockchain, AI, and the cloud."
+ SE a toujours Just Cause, Outriders, Life is Strange
- https://twitter.com/Warioo64/status/1521017861803704321
le gâchis monumental sony, microsoft ok mais cette entité qui n'a pas encore fait ses preuves et qui ne sort que des AA pour l'instant, sachant que ça peut se casser la gueule ce truc :/
zekk Sinon, cette vente serait lié à une envie d'investir notamment sur le Cloud pour Square Enix.
Bizarre comme choix, sachant que leurs productions sont soi-disant rentables.
Le uc de Monmirail
Et tout ça pour du NFT/blockchain/play-to-earn chez Square-Enix, putain. Après faut aussi rappeler que Square-Enix a une division indie où l'éditeur finance voire juste édite des jeux de studios indépendants, faut voir si ça aussi ça va durer dans le temps ou pas...
Espérons que la qualité des prochains TR sera au rendez-vous.