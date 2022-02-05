profile
Officiel : Embracer rachète Eidos, Crystal Dynamics.
Et Square Montreal.

- https://embracer.com/release/embracer-group-enters-into-an-agreement-to-acquire-eidos-crystal-dynamics-and-square-enix-montreal-amongst-other-assets/

- Embracer acquiert : Tomb Raider / Legacy of Kain / Deus Ex / Thief et d'autres licences.

Le montant totale de l'acquisition : 300 millions de dollars.

Square qui a vendu sa branche Occidentale pour investir dans les NFT

- Square Enix says the transaction (which was only $300 million) "enables the launch of new businesses by
moving forward with investments in fields including blockchain, AI, and the cloud."

+ SE a toujours Just Cause, Outriders, Life is Strange

- https://twitter.com/Warioo64/status/1521017861803704321
    posted the 05/02/2022 at 06:29 AM by geralt
    comments (51)
    nosphor68 posted the 05/02/2022 at 06:34 AM
    What !!!!
    gattsuborne posted the 05/02/2022 at 06:37 AM
    Sony x SE soon?
    bladagun posted the 05/02/2022 at 06:37 AM
    Juste 300 millions ?
    geralt posted the 05/02/2022 at 06:39 AM
    bladagun Oui. Le prix d'achat total s'élève à 300 millions de dollars sur une base sans trésorerie ni endettement, à payer en totalité à la clôture.
    suzukube posted the 05/02/2022 at 06:40 AM
    bladagun C'est pas cher wtf. Y'a les licences avec ou pas ?

    MAJ : 300 millions pour Tomb Raider, et Microsoft n'avait pas son nez la dedans ? WTF.
    geralt posted the 05/02/2022 at 06:41 AM
    suzukube Oui il y a les licences + Peut être que Square a dit non a Xbox. On n'en sait rien.
    isora posted the 05/02/2022 at 06:41 AM
    Ça inclut l’accord que Square avait passé avec Marvel ?
    geralt posted the 05/02/2022 at 06:43 AM
    isora Je sais pas c'est pas écrit.
    bladagun posted the 05/02/2022 at 06:45 AM
    Ça me fait juste de la peine pour Tomb raider, avant c'etait une escorte de luxe maintenant elle a juste le lvl pour le bois de Boulogne.
    isora posted the 05/02/2022 at 06:45 AM
    geralt ah ok, sinon Square va se trouver avec un Avengers sans savoir quoi en foutre
    geralt posted the 05/02/2022 at 06:46 AM
    isora
    hyoga57 posted the 05/02/2022 at 06:49 AM
    Zekk Tout va bien chez Square Enix.
    kirk posted the 05/02/2022 at 06:53 AM
    Si ça peut permettre d'avoir un 3ème Deus Ex. Je sais, je rêve.
    suzukube posted the 05/02/2022 at 06:53 AM
    geralt 300 millions c'est tellement que dalle j'comprends rien. J'ai écrit ça mais j'ai peur de me foirer sur les sources : https://otakugame.fr/cest-officiel-embracer-group-rachete-eidos-crystal-dynamics-et-square-montreal/
    geralt posted the 05/02/2022 at 06:55 AM
    suzukube Tu as mis 6,7 milliards pour avoir Activision tu as fais une erreur de virgule.
    gandalflevert posted the 05/02/2022 at 06:57 AM
    Deg pour Tomb Raider qui s'était à peu près relevé malgré un troisième épisode moyen. J'espère vraiment qu'ils ne vont pas achever la licence.
    rbz posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:00 AM
    hyoga57

    Ça commence à sentir le rachat de square, cette histoire
    suzukube posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:01 AM
    geralt Merci mec putain c'est tellement n'importe quoi que je croyais me tromper sur les 68 milliards T_T
    geralt posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:03 AM
    suzukube
    suzukube posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:03 AM
    geralt Je t'ai ajouté en source du coup, j'arrive pas à afficher la page de Embracer et je vais dormir.
    liberty posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:04 AM
    bladagun hyoga57 suzukube Non mais la Microsoft incompréhensible
    serve posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:12 AM
    Alors la grosse surprise et dire que les insiders ne sont pas foutus de le savoir

    En espérant revoir Legacy of kain à un super haut niveau (ça risque d'être difficile).

    Prochainement Sony X Square ?
    geralt posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:13 AM
    Après Microsoft ne peut rien faire tant que le rachat d'activision est pas bouclé.
    zekk posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:13 AM
    hyoga57 Bizarrement, on ne l'a pas vu sur l'autre article et on le verra pas ici j'espère qu'à l'avenir il évitera de me traiter comme une débile quand il a tort
    zekk posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:15 AM
    geralt Pourquoi ?
    geralt posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:16 AM
    zekk Bah je pense qu'ils ne peuvent faire des rachats le temps que le deal acti soit bouclé. Après peut être que microsoft veut du warner games.
    zekk posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:17 AM
    geralt Embracer font limite des rachats tout les mois
    wu posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:17 AM
    rbz Non je pense plutot que Square comme Capcom, Nintendo, Konami et d'autres éditeurs jap. se recentre vers une production uniquement au japon. Ce rachat va dans le même sens que les autres éditeurs jap.
    parazyt6425 posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:18 AM
    Si peu cher??? C'était une d'affaire en or!
    geralt posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:20 AM
    zekk Oui mais eux sont pas en concurrence avec Sony et Microsoft.
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:23 AM
    C'est le genre de Studio que j'aurais plutôt vu racheter par Sony.
    geralt posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:23 AM
    Square qui a vendu sa branche Occidentale pour investir dans les NFT

    - Square Enix says the transaction (which was only $300 million) "enables the launch of new businesses by
    moving forward with investments in fields including blockchain, AI, and the cloud."

    + SE a toujours Just Cause, Outriders, Life is Strange

    - https://twitter.com/Warioo64/status/1521017861803704321
    godson posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:24 AM
    C'est bien, SE se débarrasse de ses poids morts.
    walterwhite posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:26 AM
    zekk Imagine le près d’un lac avec sa switch, son sac eastpack et sa montre pokemin quand il te traite de débile
    zekk posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:27 AM
    walterwhite tu m'as tué !
    vohmp posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:28 AM
    c'est triste pour crystal dynamic Se les ont vraiment tué avec Avengers,
    thauvinho posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:29 AM
    Donc SE devient 100% Jap, après s'être déjà séparé de IO Interactive. Peut-être un boulevard pour Sony. Faut espérer que Embracer utilisent bien les licences rachetées.
    giru posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:31 AM
    300 millions ça parait vraiment pas énorme... J'espère que ça ira pour le futur de Tomb Raider.
    parazyt6425 posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:31 AM
    S'ils pouvaient relancer Deus Ex, ça m'arrangerait bien!!!
    geralt posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:31 AM
    thauvinho Just Cause, Outriders, Life is Strange ils leurs restent ça comme licence non Jap.
    hyoga57 posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:34 AM
    zekk walterwhite Et si vous le voyez, il vous dira que vous ne comprenez pas ses propos et que vous n'avez aucun esprit d'analyse.
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:34 AM
    jenicris
    le gâchis monumental sony, microsoft ok mais cette entité qui n'a pas encore fait ses preuves et qui ne sort que des AA pour l'instant, sachant que ça peut se casser la gueule ce truc :/
    geralt posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:34 AM
    hyoga57 Vous parlez de qui ? Celui qui commence par un N ?
    thauvinho posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:35 AM
    geralt Yes je parlais surtout des studios, j'ai regardé ils ne leurs restent que des studios au Japon (un truc en chine aussi). Ca fait un gros recentrage. Pour les licences je suis curieux de voir le lot complet inclus dans la transaction. Pour Just Cause, Outriders, LiS, je pense qu'on est pas prêt de les revoirs du coup, je vois pas SE faire bosser des studios Jap sur ce genre de licences.
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:36 AM
    Tout ses rachats de studio pour finir avec des mois comme Mai 2022 ou si tu enlèves les jeux "indés" ils restent pas grande chose des gros studio.
    hyoga57 posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:38 AM
    geralt Ouep.

    zekk Sinon, cette vente serait lié à une envie d'investir notamment sur le Cloud pour Square Enix.

    Bizarre comme choix, sachant que leurs productions sont soi-disant rentables.
    geralt posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:40 AM
    hyoga57 C'est de la faute a Square Enix de faire des exclus PS5 ou Switch. Du coup leurs jeux sont pas rentable.
    walterwhite posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:43 AM
    geralt et fini par yseko

    Le uc de Monmirail
    masharu posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:44 AM
    Wow Tomb Raider dans les mains de THQ maintenant... Alors j'étais pas intéressé par la trilogie reboot (rendez-moi l'ancienne Lara) mais voir la licence passer d'un gros éditeur à une entité dont on a encore vu aucun gros jeux marquant c'est intriguant pour peu dire. A surveiller tout ça.

    Et tout ça pour du NFT/blockchain/play-to-earn chez Square-Enix, putain. Après faut aussi rappeler que Square-Enix a une division indie où l'éditeur finance voire juste édite des jeux de studios indépendants, faut voir si ça aussi ça va durer dans le temps ou pas...
    zekk posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:49 AM
    hyoga57 après, il faut l'avouer. ils ont toujours eu du mal avec Eidos
    edarn posted the 05/02/2022 at 07:49 AM
    Y avait pourtant des rumeurs sur MS voulant acheter Crystal Dynamics, la somme n'est pourtant pas ouf comparé à ce qu'ils ont déjà acheter.

    Espérons que la qualité des prochains TR sera au rendez-vous.
