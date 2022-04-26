J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
name : Live a Live
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
Live A Live Switch 37€ chez Auchan


Un bon prix pour ce jeu qui arrive en juillet le moins chère des sites


    posted the 04/26/2022 at 05:06 PM by amassous
    kidicarus posted the 04/26/2022 at 05:11 PM
    Je vais craquer, il sort quand ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/26/2022 at 05:28 PM
    kidicarus le 22 Juillet 2022

    Le lien Auchan
    https://www.auchan.fr/live-a-live-nintendo-switch/pr-C1510006
