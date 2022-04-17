profile
Sifu
name : Sifu
platform : PC
editor : Sloclap
developer : Sloclap
genre : action
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
SIFU tout ses mods !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4AAdM7T-ilI
    guyllan
    posted the 04/17/2022 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    kinectical posted the 04/17/2022 at 01:21 PM
    Il va y avoir une MAJ en mai je crois et d’après ce qui étais dit il y aurais des skins j’espère qu’ils vont proposer ce genre de skins et aussi l’option de choisir l’habit du hero à n’importe quel âge
    allanoix posted the 04/17/2022 at 01:31 PM
    Comment les installer avec le jeu sur epic?
