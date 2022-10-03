profile
Chocobo GP
name : Chocobo GP
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : N.C
genre : course
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Chocobo GP / Lancement


Téléchargez Chocobo GP Lite gratuitement depuis le Nintendo eShop pour participer au mode tournoi Chocobo GP qui réunit jusqu'à 64 joueurs et jouer au prologue de mode histoire.


PS : Une moyenne de 66% Metacritic, c'est mitigé, essayez la version "Lite" pour être convaincu ou pas définitivement.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMFsqPsQxtw
    posted the 03/10/2022 at 07:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    cliana posted the 03/10/2022 at 07:20 PM
    Mario Kart 8 dans les cordes. Vivement les charts Famitsu !!!
