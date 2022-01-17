profile
Shadow Warrior 3
3
Likers
name : Shadow Warrior 3
platform : PC
editor : Devolver Digital
developer : Flying Wild Hog
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
[PC/PS4/XOne] Shadow Warrior 3 / Date de sortie


Date de sortie : 1 Mars 2022

D'après les sites de Sony et Microsoft.
The Shadow Warrior 3 Pre-Order Bundle includes :
• Shadow Warrior [Full Game]
• Shadow Warrior 2 [Full Game]
• Limited Edition Katana Skin [DLC] for Shadow Warrior 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zD0HhIrdTG8
    posted the 01/17/2022 at 07:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    kinectical posted the 01/17/2022 at 07:46 PM
    Aucun patch next gen ….j’espère au moin du 1080p 60fps lol sinon ils vont nous sortir du 1080p 30fps sur old gen et ont va se taper ca sur next gen
    metroidvania posted the 01/17/2022 at 07:50 PM
    Le 1 était cool . Le 2 assez vilain graphiquement parlant . Ces jeux passeraient bien en 2 ou 4k car sur consoles y a trop d aliasing
    colt posted the 01/17/2022 at 08:13 PM
    je le ferais gratos celui là , faut voir ce que le 3 eme apportera de neuf comparé aux 2 derniers
    kevisiano posted the 01/17/2022 at 09:01 PM
    metroidvania heureusement qu'il y a la campagne coop
