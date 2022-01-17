accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Shadow Warrior 3
platform :
PC
editor :
Devolver Digital
developer :
Flying Wild Hog
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry
[PC/PS4/XOne] Shadow Warrior 3 / Date de sortie
Date de sortie : 1 Mars 2022
D'après les sites de
Sony
et
Microsoft
.
The Shadow Warrior 3 Pre-Order Bundle includes :
• Shadow Warrior [Full Game]
• Shadow Warrior 2 [Full Game]
• Limited Edition Katana Skin [DLC] for Shadow Warrior 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zD0HhIrdTG8
posted the 01/17/2022 at 07:40 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
4
)
kinectical
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 07:46 PM
Aucun patch next gen ….j’espère au moin du 1080p 60fps lol sinon ils vont nous sortir du 1080p 30fps sur old gen et ont va se taper ca sur next gen
metroidvania
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 07:50 PM
Le 1 était cool . Le 2 assez vilain graphiquement parlant . Ces jeux passeraient bien en 2 ou 4k car sur consoles y a trop d aliasing
colt
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 08:13 PM
je le ferais gratos celui là , faut voir ce que le 3 eme apportera de neuf comparé aux 2 derniers
kevisiano
posted
the 01/17/2022 at 09:01 PM
metroidvania
heureusement qu'il y a la campagne coop
