[Switch] Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! / Dispo en VF !


Le jeu est aussi en Français, comme le montre la vidéo !
Le jeu est disponible pour l'instant uniquement en dématérialisé.


Site de Nintendo
    burningcrimson posted the 12/11/2021 at 08:48 AM
    Je préfère jouer a Shadowverse switch même si il est en anglais plutôt qu'à ça... Par contre je prendrai Yugioh Master Duel day one !
    shido posted the 12/11/2021 at 08:50 AM
    Avec les horribles voix américaine par contre
    darkxehanort94 posted the 12/11/2021 at 09:57 AM
    Je l'ai déjà pris et fini ? Ca t'intéresse quelqu'un de faire quelques duels en PVP ?
