J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
24
name : Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action-aventure
amassous
amassous
amassous > blog
Achat Play5
Après un peu d’attente et l’avoir trouvé à 30€ lets goooooo

    kisukesan, davydems, playstation2008
    posted the 11/01/2021 at 04:06 PM by amassous
    comments (11)
    ratchet posted the 11/01/2021 at 04:08 PM
    Yeah
    amassous posted the 11/01/2021 at 04:09 PM
    ratchet Let go pour ton aventure
    ratchet posted the 11/01/2021 at 04:10 PM
    amassous: Prend soin de moi et de mon binôme !!!
    amassous posted the 11/01/2021 at 04:29 PM
    ratchet Je promet rien
    victornewman posted the 11/01/2021 at 05:14 PM
    amassous tu me le revendra 25 euros
    amassous posted the 11/01/2021 at 05:19 PM
    victornewman mmmmmh… non.
    playstation2008 posted the 11/01/2021 at 05:25 PM
    Tu vas kiffer !! Il est génial
    victornewman posted the 11/01/2021 at 05:25 PM
    amassous je te donnes de l'argent en déma si tu veux
    amassous posted the 11/01/2021 at 05:37 PM
    victornewman Blashpème arrête.
    FLD.
    playstation2008 j’espere
    playstation2008 posted the 11/01/2021 at 05:43 PM
    amassous C'est sûr ! Depuis A crack in time, c'est mon favoris
    yanissou posted the 11/01/2021 at 05:57 PM
    amassous t'en à trouvé une comment ta fait ?
