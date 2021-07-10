profile
Asterix & Obelix : Baffez les tous
Asterix & Obelix : Baffez-les Tous ! / 30 Minutes Gameplay

(c'est la version Switch)

Le producteur du jeu est Julien "Julo" Hubert, l'ancien rédacteur en chef de Gameblog.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LmaQJPgXgE
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    arrrghl, axlenz, amassous, vincecastel
    posted the 10/07/2021 at 05:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (10)
    escobar posted the 10/07/2021 at 05:28 PM
    Par Jupiter ça a l'air pas mal
    metroidvania posted the 10/07/2021 at 05:31 PM
    C est génial. J adore
    gunstarred posted the 10/07/2021 at 05:32 PM
    Çà n'a pas l'air mauvais.

    Mais comme il n'y pas de barre de vie visible pour les ennemis, l'animation de mort n'est pas super. (voir a 9:00)
    ducknsexe posted the 10/07/2021 at 05:45 PM
    Je suis surpris, un bon petit jeu
    shigerumawa posted the 10/07/2021 at 05:49 PM
    il a l'air mieux que ce à quoi je m'attendais, c'est cool..
    testament posted the 10/07/2021 at 05:59 PM
    Il a de la gueule.
    arrrghl posted the 10/07/2021 at 06:08 PM
    c'est prometteur
    amassous posted the 10/07/2021 at 06:10 PM
    stylé
    suzukube posted the 10/07/2021 at 06:27 PM
    Bravo Julo, c'est vraiment inspirant de te voir en tant que producteur d'un jeu ! Total respect mon pote
    fan2jeux posted the 10/07/2021 at 06:58 PM
    franchement, j'aime bien
