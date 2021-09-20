profile
Alan Wake Remastered
name : Alan Wake Remastered
platform : PC
editor : Epic Games
developer : Remedy
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
nicolasgourry > blog
Alan Wake Remastered aussi sur Switch ?


A la fin du Trailer nous voyons pas la Switch, pourtant le jeu est référencé par un organisme de ratification brésilien.
https://twitter.com/necrolipe/status/1439995770795667458?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Est-ce une erreur ou est-ce qu'il n'est pas indiqué sur le trailer car il sortira plus tard sur Switch ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Kz_lcugd5E
    posted the 09/20/2021 at 08:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    altendorf posted the 09/20/2021 at 08:29 PM
    Plus tard via le Cloud, c'était évident ^^
    nosphor68 posted the 09/20/2021 at 09:23 PM
    altendorf pourquoi en cloud…… alors que le jeu en lui-même peut largement tenir sur une Switch avec une résolution de 720p……..
