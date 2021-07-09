profile
Arc System Works
Arc System Works
official website : http://www.arcsystemworks.jp/
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Arc System Works fête un 35ème anniversaire






Éditeur : Arc System Works
Développeur : APlus Game
Le jeu est prévu sur PC/PS4/Switch
le jeu est développé à 65%


Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XOIEbGHf6vQ
    posted the 09/07/2021 at 12:42 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    shinz0 posted the 09/07/2021 at 12:59 PM
    Les images de gameplay sont trop petites
