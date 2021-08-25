profile
Monster Hunter Rise
14
Likers
name : Monster Hunter Rise
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : PC Nintendo Switch -
profile
nicolasgourry
125
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
articles : 3910
visites since opening : 5364581
nicolasgourry > blog
Akuma dans Monster Hunter Rise !


Akuma (de la licence Street Fighter) arrivera le 27 Aout 2021.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0G5qTZRm8Y
    posted the 08/25/2021 at 09:17 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    colt posted the 08/25/2021 at 09:23 AM
    momotaros
