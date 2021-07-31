profile
Final Fantasy X - Les fans japonais ont voté


A l'occasion des 20 ans de Final Fantasy 10, le magazine japonais Famitsu a organisé un sondage sur le jeu de Square-Enix. 2751 personnes ont répondu à ces questions.

Personnages favoris
1. Tidus – 651 votes
2. Yuna – 619 votes
3. Auron – 601 votes
4. Rikku – 286 votes
5. Jecht – 196 votes
6. Lulu – 120 votes
7. Wakka – 89 votes
8. Kimahri – 68 votes
9. Other – 65 votes
10. Seymour – 30 votes
11. Cid – 5 votes
12. Lord Braska – 3 votes

Musique préférée
1. Zanarkand (opening movie) – 786 votes
2. Suteki Da Ne – 283 votes
3. A Fleeting Dream – 216 votes
4. Fight With Seymour – 63 votes
5. Assault – 35 votes
6. Jecht’s Theme – 31 votes
7. Thunder Plains – 26 votes
7. Hymn of the Fayth – 26 votes
9. Movement in Green – 21 votes
10. Spira Unplugged – 19 votes



Mini-jeux/Events favoris
1. Blitzball – 597 votes
2. Lightning dodging – 451 votes
3. Catcher Chocobo – 217 votes
4. Chocobo Racing – 104 votes
5. Butterfly Hunt – 22 votes
6. Monster Arena – 14 votes

Equipe préférée
1. Tidus + Yuna + Auron – 696 votes
2. Tidus + Yuna + Rikku – 244 votes
3. Tidus + Wakka + Rikku – 227 votes
4. Tidus + Auron + Rikku – 169 votes
5. Tidus + Wakka + Auron – 155 votes

Ennemie le plus mémorable
1. Seymour – 627 votes
2. Jecht – 259 votes
3. Yunalesca – 232 votes
4. Sin – 101 votes
5. Braska’s Final Aeon – 89 votes

Attaques préférées
1. Blitz Ace – 406 votes
2. Quick Hit – 174 votes
3. Attack Reels – 80 votes
4. Mix (Rikku) – 71 votes
5. Jecht Shot – 61 votes
Nintendo Everything - https://nintendoeverything.com/japanese-final-fantasy-x-fans-vote-on-favorite-characters-music-party-combination-more/
    tags : final fantasy square-enix
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    yobloom
    posted the 07/31/2021 at 08:18 AM by masharu
    comments (7)
    nady posted the 07/31/2021 at 08:39 AM
    Lightning dodging – 451 votes
    Bande de tarés
    keiku posted the 07/31/2021 at 08:56 AM
    nady je suis d'accord, pour moi c'est le seul mini jeux que j'ai pas aimer
    churos45 posted the 07/31/2021 at 09:07 AM
    Le blitzball, quelle horreur
    akinen posted the 07/31/2021 at 09:18 AM
    Jamais pu finir ce jeu
    taiyls posted the 07/31/2021 at 09:41 AM
    Les mini jeu de chocobo en 3 eme et 4 eme place... soit les 2 pire à cause desquels j'ai jamais réussi à avoir l'arme ultime de Tidus, ils sont fou ces japs L'arène était bien plus intéressante
    draer posted the 07/31/2021 at 09:42 AM
    Sérieux à part le Blitzball tous les mini-jeux de FFX sont horribles c'est des trolls qui ont voté c'est pas possible autrement.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 07/31/2021 at 09:44 AM
    A fortiori on pourrait dire que nos amis Jap' ont toujours eu des goûts "spéciale" mais ce sondage repose uniquement sur ce jeu qui est déjà un FF moyen et pour beaucoup une daube a l'époque de la PS2. Donc soyons pas surpris avec ces résultats.
