A l'occasion des 20 ans de Final Fantasy 10, le magazine japonais Famitsu a organisé un sondage sur le jeu de Square-Enix. 2751 personnes ont répondu à ces questions.1. Tidus – 651 votes2. Yuna – 619 votes3. Auron – 601 votes4. Rikku – 286 votes5. Jecht – 196 votes6. Lulu – 120 votes7. Wakka – 89 votes8. Kimahri – 68 votes9. Other – 65 votes10. Seymour – 30 votes11. Cid – 5 votes12. Lord Braska – 3 votes1. Zanarkand (opening movie) – 786 votes2. Suteki Da Ne – 283 votes3. A Fleeting Dream – 216 votes4. Fight With Seymour – 63 votes5. Assault – 35 votes6. Jecht’s Theme – 31 votes7. Thunder Plains – 26 votes7. Hymn of the Fayth – 26 votes9. Movement in Green – 21 votes10. Spira Unplugged – 19 votes1. Blitzball – 597 votes2. Lightning dodging – 451 votes3. Catcher Chocobo – 217 votes4. Chocobo Racing – 104 votes5. Butterfly Hunt – 22 votes6. Monster Arena – 14 votes1. Tidus + Yuna + Auron – 696 votes2. Tidus + Yuna + Rikku – 244 votes3. Tidus + Wakka + Rikku – 227 votes4. Tidus + Auron + Rikku – 169 votes5. Tidus + Wakka + Auron – 155 votes1. Seymour – 627 votes2. Jecht – 259 votes3. Yunalesca – 232 votes4. Sin – 101 votes5. Braska’s Final Aeon – 89 votes1. Blitz Ace – 406 votes2. Quick Hit – 174 votes3. Attack Reels – 80 votes4. Mix (Rikku) – 71 votes5. Jecht Shot – 61 votes