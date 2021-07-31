A l'occasion des 20 ans de Final Fantasy 10, le magazine japonais Famitsu a organisé un sondage sur le jeu de Square-Enix. 2751 personnes ont répondu à ces questions.
Personnages favoris
1. Tidus – 651 votes
2. Yuna – 619 votes
3. Auron – 601 votes
4. Rikku – 286 votes
5. Jecht – 196 votes
6. Lulu – 120 votes
7. Wakka – 89 votes
8. Kimahri – 68 votes
9. Other – 65 votes
10. Seymour – 30 votes
11. Cid – 5 votes
12. Lord Braska – 3 votes
Musique préférée
1. Zanarkand (opening movie) – 786 votes
2. Suteki Da Ne – 283 votes
3. A Fleeting Dream – 216 votes
4. Fight With Seymour – 63 votes
5. Assault – 35 votes
6. Jecht’s Theme – 31 votes
7. Thunder Plains – 26 votes
7. Hymn of the Fayth – 26 votes
9. Movement in Green – 21 votes
10. Spira Unplugged – 19 votes
Mini-jeux/Events favoris
1. Blitzball – 597 votes
2. Lightning dodging – 451 votes
3. Catcher Chocobo – 217 votes
4. Chocobo Racing – 104 votes
5. Butterfly Hunt – 22 votes
6. Monster Arena – 14 votes
Equipe préférée
1. Tidus + Yuna + Auron – 696 votes
2. Tidus + Yuna + Rikku – 244 votes
3. Tidus + Wakka + Rikku – 227 votes
4. Tidus + Auron + Rikku – 169 votes
5. Tidus + Wakka + Auron – 155 votes
Ennemie le plus mémorable
1. Seymour – 627 votes
2. Jecht – 259 votes
3. Yunalesca – 232 votes
4. Sin – 101 votes
5. Braska’s Final Aeon – 89 votes
Attaques préférées
1. Blitz Ace – 406 votes
2. Quick Hit – 174 votes
3. Attack Reels – 80 votes
4. Mix (Rikku) – 71 votes
5. Jecht Shot – 61 votes
Bande de tarés