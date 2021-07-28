J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
163
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1217
visites since opening : 3188550
amassous > blog
Akira Toriyama: un visionnaire?


C’est largement possible bon par contre le design de la console on va fermé les yeux dessus.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/28/2021 at 06:40 PM by amassous
    comments (7)
    keiku posted the 07/28/2021 at 06:43 PM
    bon par contre le design de la console on va fermé les yeux dessus.

    vu celui de la 5 , on ne sais jamais
    uga posted the 07/28/2021 at 06:44 PM
    ah sandland ^^ un manga paradoxalement très rafraichissant qui nous change de dbz
    ducknsexe posted the 07/28/2021 at 06:55 PM
    La ps6 sera donc un morceau de téton.
    umibozu posted the 07/28/2021 at 07:01 PM
    ducknsexe non c'est la fusion avec nintendo qui était prévu il y a 25 ans qui ce concrétise
    ducknsexe posted the 07/28/2021 at 07:14 PM
    umibozu ça était fait quand ce dessin ?
    ducknsexe posted the 07/28/2021 at 07:25 PM
    Sans oublier les manettes megadrive, ça va faire un malheur auprès des scalper.
    sweetchukk posted the 07/28/2021 at 07:52 PM
    Sandland, excellent one shot.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo