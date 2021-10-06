J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
amassous > blog
Billie Jean atteinds le milliard de vues


Billie Jean atteints la barre symbolique du milliard de vues sur Youtube!




Les prochains clip a atteindre le milliard de Michael devrait être:

They Don’t Care About Us (824 millions)
Thriller (764 millions)
Beat It (722 millions)
Smooth Criminal (552 millions)

Toujours pas de nouvelle pour une sortie en Blu-Ray de Thriller remasterisé en 4K...
    minbox, docbrown
    posted the 06/10/2021 at 04:08 PM by amassous
    comments (8)
    altendorf posted the 06/10/2021 at 04:10 PM
    "Billie Jean is not my lover
    She's just a girl who claims that I am the one
    But the kid is not my son
    She says I am the one, but the kid is not my son"
    negan posted the 06/10/2021 at 04:23 PM
    Et Billie jogging ?
    jaysennnin posted the 06/10/2021 at 04:24 PM
    ahh Michael, tous ceux qui ont grandi dans les années 80 l'ont au moins une fois imité au spectacle de l'école, avec le pantalon sauté, les chaussettes blanches et le gant, j'étais pas mauvais en moonwalk
    docbrown posted the 06/10/2021 at 04:32 PM
    Il était temps pour ce son de légende
    bladagun posted the 06/10/2021 at 04:35 PM
    Parce que les petits jeunes croient que ça parle du jean à Billie eilish
    gaeon posted the 06/10/2021 at 04:39 PM
    J'aurais pensé que Thriller serait devant mais je ne suis pas expert du bonhomme ._.
    jaysennnin posted the 06/10/2021 at 04:47 PM
    gaeon thriller, the girl is mine, bad, black and white, can't stop till i get enough, il a assez de titres potentiellement milliardaires
    malcomz posted the 06/10/2021 at 05:02 PM
    On sait en combien de temps ?
