Billie Jean atteints la barre symbolique du milliard de vues sur Youtube!
Les prochains clip a atteindre le milliard de Michael devrait être:
They Don’t Care About Us (824 millions)
Thriller (764 millions)
Beat It (722 millions)
Smooth Criminal (552 millions)
Toujours pas de nouvelle pour une sortie en Blu-Ray de Thriller remasterisé en 4K...
