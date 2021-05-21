profile
Scarlet Nexus
1
Likers
name : Scarlet Nexus
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
176
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5003
visites since opening : 6926746
guiguif > blog
all
Scarlet Nexus: Demo dispo sur Xbox + Nouveau Trailer
La demo de Scarlet Nexus est desormais dispo sur Xbox One et Series. Un nouveau petit trailer (bon une pub) est aussi sortie.
La demo sera dispo sur PS4/PS5 la semaine prochaine.

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    killia, yukilin
    posted the 05/21/2021 at 03:13 PM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    yukilin posted the 05/21/2021 at 03:30 PM
    Je vais tester ça la semaine prochaine.
    wolfheart posted the 05/21/2021 at 03:51 PM
    Le 28 sur Play.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo