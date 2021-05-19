profile
Rune Factory 5
name : Rune Factory 5
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Marvelous
developer : Marvelous Interactive
genre : RPG
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Rune Factory 5 / Intro




C'est une exclusivité Switch
Il sort demain au Japon (20 Mai 2021)
Il est prévu en 2021 en Occident.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWa5OrClP0s
    posted the 05/19/2021 at 06:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    balf posted the 05/19/2021 at 06:54 PM
    Cet opening à la Persona
    keiku posted the 05/19/2021 at 07:02 PM
    En espérant qu'il soit aussi complet que le 4
    kidicarus posted the 05/19/2021 at 07:41 PM
    Très sympa cette intro. J'aime beaucoup.

    balf ça me fait aussi penser à du Lupin
    suzukube posted the 05/19/2021 at 08:53 PM
    Y'avais pas une démo du jeu ?
