profile
Bloodborne
170
Likers
name : Bloodborne
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : 1 à 5 (online)
european release date : 03/25/2015
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
obi69
18
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 472
visites since opening : 574086
obi69 > blog
all
Retour sur Bloodborne - Speedrun any %


Retour sur Bloodborne avec ce très bon "speedrun any %" commenté par le tout aussi bon Iglou23.

Bonne vidéo !
La chaine - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLUURh8_xjNoeDMfqveZIw
    tags : commentaire speedrun bloodborne gameforever iglou any%
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    gankutsuou
    posted the 05/07/2021 at 01:29 PM by obi69
    comments (2)
    baboulin posted the 05/07/2021 at 04:17 PM
    Impressionnant ! Il n'est toujours pas annoncé sur PC ?
    obi69 posted the 05/07/2021 at 04:22 PM
    baboulin Pas à ma connaissance.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo