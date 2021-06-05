profile
[Switch] World’s End Club / Trailer "Demo" (dispo)




Date de sortie : 28 Mai 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DhhX7HvJ-ck
    posted the 05/06/2021 at 05:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    axlenz posted the 05/06/2021 at 05:26 PM
    je télécharge en même temps pour tester
    ootaniisensei posted the 05/06/2021 at 05:30 PM
    Ho cool la démo
    axlenz posted the 05/06/2021 at 05:37 PM
    le jeu ne sort pas sur PS4 ? je ne le trouve pas...
    vfries posted the 05/06/2021 at 05:37 PM
    Merci, je vais tester.
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/06/2021 at 05:38 PM
    axlenz pour l'instant, il est exclusif console pour la Switch.
    axlenz posted the 05/06/2021 at 05:43 PM
    nicolasgourry Ah d'accord! Go pour la version Switch alors...
