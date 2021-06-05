profile
Call of the Sea
4
Likers
name : Call of the Sea
platform : PC
editor : Raw Fury
developer : Out of the Blue
genre : Narration
other versions : Xbox One - Xbox Series X
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
articles : 3748
visites since opening : 5109213
nicolasgourry > blog
Call of the Sea aussi sur Switch ?



La version PS4 de Godfall et la version Switch de Call of the Sea ont été évaluées à Taiwan.
https://twitter.com/gematsucom/status/1390141523778576384
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3NxiP-DoS74
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 05/06/2021 at 07:40 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    alucardk posted the 05/06/2021 at 07:53 AM
    elle encaisse tout cette petite Switch.
    sunseasky posted the 05/06/2021 at 08:19 AM
    alucardk j'avoue, je m'amuse comme un fou sur re8 dans les wc
    misterwhite posted the 05/06/2021 at 08:36 AM
    Je suis resté bloqué a l'enigme en haut d'un grand truc en pierre, depuis j'ai plus le gamepass :'(
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 05/06/2021 at 08:52 AM
    Très chouette jeu !
