Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
name : Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
platform : PC
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Vicarious Visions
genre : sport
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 / Date


Prenez votre planche et #NintendoSwitch , et préparez-vous à passer à @TonyHawktheGame
1 + 2 le 25 juin !
Twitter


PS : Il sort le même jour que Mario Golf : Super Rush.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QL19wvWwbq4
    posted the 05/05/2021 at 03:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    kidicarus posted the 05/05/2021 at 03:15 PM
    Je suppose que c'est en déma ?
    Donc, pas que collector avec la planche comme pour les autres plates-formes
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/05/2021 at 03:16 PM
    kidicarus https://www.amazon.com/Tony-Hawk-Pro-Skater-Nintendo-Standard/dp/B08X8FDHFN/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=Tony+Hawk%27s+Pro+Skater+1+%2B+2&qid=1620227772&sr=8-3
    birmou posted the 05/05/2021 at 03:46 PM
    Ça commence à me saouler cette façon de faire chez certains tiers...
    sultano posted the 05/05/2021 at 05:23 PM
    Ah tiens je me demandais ce matin si on avait une date de sortie depuis le temps ! Day one pour moi, aux chiottes Mario Golf
    kidicarus posted the 05/05/2021 at 05:27 PM
    nicolasgourry merci, c'est la version us. Le prix est d'un coup moins intéressant.
