nicolasgourry > blog
[PC/Switch] NIS Classics Volume 1 / Date Occident


Cette compilation comprenant les jeux Phantom Brave : The Hermuda Triangle Remastered et Soul Nomad & the World Eaters sortira sur Nintendo Switch et Steam le 3 septembre 2021 en Europe.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6bLK8C4A_4
    posted the 05/04/2021 at 06:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    keiku posted the 05/04/2021 at 07:04 PM
    j'adore soul nomad dans son concept , j'aimerais vraiment qu'ils sortent un 2
