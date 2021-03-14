accueil
|
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
So ?
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kevinmccallisterrr
posted the 03/14/2021 at 03:13 PM
kevisiano
comments (
20
)
flom
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 03:16 PM
Little nightmare 2 et ce fut un délice !!!!!! Le jeu frise la perfection !
axlenz
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 03:16 PM
Je ne sous quasi plus depuis plus d'un mois! Rien que de petites sessions sur Mario et les lapins crétins qui est sympa cela dis!!! Bordel je suis fatigué à cause de mes examens
xenofamicom
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 03:17 PM
J'ai rebranché ma Xbox 360 pour jouer à Ninja Gaiden 2, NieR Gestalt (en prévision de Replicant sur PS4), et Tekken Tag 2.
Un peu de Switch avec Smash Bros, Zelda l'ère du fléau et KOF 95.
hanackil
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 03:22 PM
Captain tsubasa que j'aime toujours autant, j'ai platiné rage 2 et commencer BioShock remaster.
tylercross
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 03:23 PM
Immortal fenyx rising qui fût une bonne surprise (contrairement à AC Valhalla que j'ai lâché au bout de 12 heures ...). Et ça sera KH III pour la semaine à venir.
shanks
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 03:30 PM
Outre le taf, j'ai relancé The Evil Within pour le fin.
Bah ptain, ça a quand même bien vieilli
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 03:35 PM
Sonic Heroes HD project sur Dolphin.
Et tôa ?
testament
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 03:35 PM
Bravely Default II
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 03:35 PM
Resident Evil 3 Remake -PS4- je suis après le commissariat avec Jill.
plistter
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 03:39 PM
Everhood
nady
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 03:40 PM
Je termine Xenoblade DE et ensuite je me remet sur SMT III RE
walterwhite
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 03:40 PM
Control que j’ai terminé et je reviens sur mes premières impressions...à part l’ambiance c’était finalement assez claqué au sol.
wazaaabi
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 03:49 PM
Control sur Ps5
Sympa comme jeu
Ori 2 sur Switch
Toujours excellent
choroq
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 03:52 PM
mario bowser fury, burnout paradise PC.
serve
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 03:52 PM
Que du Square Enix DQ Builder 2, Nier automata et World of final fantasy.
vfries
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 03:55 PM
Persona 5S (en route pour le platine), FF8, Smt IV A.
Je viens de finir Tearaway, il est excellent ce jeu et les enfants ont adoré participer à cette aventure
.
Semaine prochaine, je vais acquérir une PSP, j'ai vraiment hâte de la toucher !
yukilin
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 03:57 PM
Bravely Default 2.
couillonchatbis
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 03:58 PM
Ratchet et Clank sur PS4 (très agréablement surpris) et j'ai ressorti la Gamecube pour jouer à Metroid Prime 2 echoes que je viens de me prendre (il ne prend pas une ride)
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 03:59 PM
Switch
Owlboy
Syberia II
Le Roi Lion
Creaks
Rayman Legends
Ghostrunner (démo)
Raji : An Ancient Epic (démo)
Foregone (démo)
Down in Bermuda (démo)
Game Boy Color
Pokémon Rouge
Pokémon Jaune
Pokémon Bleu
Super Mario Land
Super Mario Land 2 : 6 Golden Coins
Game Boy Advance
The Legend of Zelda : The Minish Cap
windrunner
posted
the 03/14/2021 at 04:00 PM
Bravely default 2 et quelques vieux jeux arcades de Sega
