Vos jeux de la semaine ?
So ?
    posted the 03/14/2021 at 03:13 PM by kevisiano
    comments (20)
    flom posted the 03/14/2021 at 03:16 PM
    Little nightmare 2 et ce fut un délice !!!!!! Le jeu frise la perfection !
    axlenz posted the 03/14/2021 at 03:16 PM
    Je ne sous quasi plus depuis plus d'un mois! Rien que de petites sessions sur Mario et les lapins crétins qui est sympa cela dis!!! Bordel je suis fatigué à cause de mes examens
    xenofamicom posted the 03/14/2021 at 03:17 PM
    J'ai rebranché ma Xbox 360 pour jouer à Ninja Gaiden 2, NieR Gestalt (en prévision de Replicant sur PS4), et Tekken Tag 2.

    Un peu de Switch avec Smash Bros, Zelda l'ère du fléau et KOF 95.
    hanackil posted the 03/14/2021 at 03:22 PM
    Captain tsubasa que j'aime toujours autant, j'ai platiné rage 2 et commencer BioShock remaster.
    tylercross posted the 03/14/2021 at 03:23 PM
    Immortal fenyx rising qui fût une bonne surprise (contrairement à AC Valhalla que j'ai lâché au bout de 12 heures ...). Et ça sera KH III pour la semaine à venir.
    shanks posted the 03/14/2021 at 03:30 PM
    Outre le taf, j'ai relancé The Evil Within pour le fin.

    Bah ptain, ça a quand même bien vieilli
    marcelpatulacci posted the 03/14/2021 at 03:35 PM
    Sonic Heroes HD project sur Dolphin.

    Et tôa ?
    testament posted the 03/14/2021 at 03:35 PM
    Bravely Default II
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/14/2021 at 03:35 PM
    Resident Evil 3 Remake -PS4- je suis après le commissariat avec Jill.
    plistter posted the 03/14/2021 at 03:39 PM
    Everhood
    nady posted the 03/14/2021 at 03:40 PM
    Je termine Xenoblade DE et ensuite je me remet sur SMT III RE
    walterwhite posted the 03/14/2021 at 03:40 PM
    Control que j’ai terminé et je reviens sur mes premières impressions...à part l’ambiance c’était finalement assez claqué au sol.
    wazaaabi posted the 03/14/2021 at 03:49 PM
    Control sur Ps5
    Sympa comme jeu

    Ori 2 sur Switch
    Toujours excellent
    choroq posted the 03/14/2021 at 03:52 PM
    mario bowser fury, burnout paradise PC.
    serve posted the 03/14/2021 at 03:52 PM
    Que du Square Enix DQ Builder 2, Nier automata et World of final fantasy.
    vfries posted the 03/14/2021 at 03:55 PM
    Persona 5S (en route pour le platine), FF8, Smt IV A.
    Je viens de finir Tearaway, il est excellent ce jeu et les enfants ont adoré participer à cette aventure .

    Semaine prochaine, je vais acquérir une PSP, j'ai vraiment hâte de la toucher !
    yukilin posted the 03/14/2021 at 03:57 PM
    Bravely Default 2.
    couillonchatbis posted the 03/14/2021 at 03:58 PM
    Ratchet et Clank sur PS4 (très agréablement surpris) et j'ai ressorti la Gamecube pour jouer à Metroid Prime 2 echoes que je viens de me prendre (il ne prend pas une ride)
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 03/14/2021 at 03:59 PM
    Switch
    Owlboy
    Syberia II
    Le Roi Lion
    Creaks
    Rayman Legends
    Ghostrunner (démo)
    Raji : An Ancient Epic (démo)
    Foregone (démo)
    Down in Bermuda (démo)

    Game Boy Color
    Pokémon Rouge
    Pokémon Jaune
    Pokémon Bleu
    Super Mario Land
    Super Mario Land 2 : 6 Golden Coins

    Game Boy Advance
    The Legend of Zelda : The Minish Cap
    windrunner posted the 03/14/2021 at 04:00 PM
    Bravely default 2 et quelques vieux jeux arcades de Sega
