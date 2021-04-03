profile
Disgaea 6
name : Disgaea 6
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : NIS America
developer : Nippon Ichi Software
genre : tactical-RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4 Nintendo Switch -
[Switch] Disgaea 6 : Defiance of Destiny / Date


Date de sortie : 29 Juin 2021 (USA/Europe)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNfo38rAhpA
    posted the 03/04/2021 at 04:35 PM by nicolasgourry
